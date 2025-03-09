Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Making a run towards 60

Milwaukee could reach 60 for the first time this year! Warmer weather sticks around southern Wisconsin to kick off the work week.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend as highs make a run towards 60 degrees! After starting in the upper 20s - mid 30s this morning, breezy SW winds combined with ample sunshine will boost temperatures through the 40s and into the 50s. Overall, highs will range from the upper 50s - near 60 degrees today. A few passing clouds are expected during the afternoon.

The overnight sky remains clear as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Highs are back into the lower 60s for Monday.

A dry cold front drops in from the North overnight Monday into Tuesday. As a result, highs are only expected to top out in the mid 40s towards mid-week.

The next best chance of rain arrives late this week and into next weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and MildHigh: 60
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool
Low: 36
Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 61

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cooler
High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 51

