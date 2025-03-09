Southeast Wisconsin weather: Making a run towards 60

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as highs make a run towards 60 degrees! After starting in the upper 20s - mid 30s this morning, breezy SW winds combined with ample sunshine will boost temperatures through the 40s and into the 50s. Overall, highs will range from the upper 50s - near 60 degrees today. A few passing clouds are expected during the afternoon.

The overnight sky remains clear as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Highs are back into the lower 60s for Monday.

A dry cold front drops in from the North overnight Monday into Tuesday. As a result, highs are only expected to top out in the mid 40s towards mid-week.

The next best chance of rain arrives late this week and into next weekend.



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and MildHigh: 60

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool

Low: 36

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 61

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cooler

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

