Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lots of sunshine for Labor Day

Clear skies and low humidity overnight have allowed temperatures to drop, making for a chilly start this morning. Areas away from the lake are beginning the day in the upper 40s. However, another day of full sunshine will push highs back into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Enjoy the great Labor Day weather!

More beautiful weather is expected Tuesday into Wednesday as a large and strong high-pressure system controls our conditions. Sunshine and 70s will continue with a slow warming trend.

A cold front is expected to approach the state late Thursday into Friday morning, bringing our next chance of rain. Behind that front, expect a significant drop in temperatures for next weekend as we get another taste of fall.

MONDAY: Lots of Sunshine

High: 74

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 56 lake, 49 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Storm Chance Late, Warm

High: 82

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Showers

High: 70

