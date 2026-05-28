Temperatures today will be a bit cooler today, but they'll still be very comfortable with the sun shining all day.

Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lots of sun and very nice temps

After today, the sunshine continues every day with basically no chances of rain until possible Thursday of next week. Temperatures bounce up and down a bit, but every day will be very nice.

Check The Interactive Radar



TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 72 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 49

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76 Lake 84 Inland

Wind: SE 5 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68 Lake 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake 77 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

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