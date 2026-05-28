Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lots of sun and very nice temps

Temperatures today will be a bit cooler today, but they'll still be very comfortable with the sun shining all day.
Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:
After today, the sunshine continues every day with basically no chances of rain until possible Thursday of next week. Temperatures bounce up and down a bit, but every day will be very nice.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 64 Lake 72 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 49
Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76 Lake 84 Inland
Wind: SE 5 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68 Lake 74 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73 Lake 77 Inland
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75 Lake 80 Inland
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