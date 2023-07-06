Southeast Wisconsin weather: Less humid with temperatures in the 70s Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have exited SE Wisconsin overnight. A few lingering clouds will give way to sunshine later today. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s with a northerly wind. Dew points will also fall throughout the day - leading to more comfortable conditions by this afternoon.
After full sunshine on Friday, a passing wave of showers looks possible late Friday night into Saturday.
Highs will start climbing back into the 80s next week. A few additional showers are possible Monday into early Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Becoming Less HumidHigh: 74
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 60
Wind: NE 3-5 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76
SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 77
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Sunny
High: 85
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.