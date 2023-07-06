Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Less humid with temperatures in the 70s Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have exited SE Wisconsin overnight. A few lingering clouds will give way to sunshine later today.
and last updated 2023-07-06 06:20:51-04

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have exited SE Wisconsin overnight. A few lingering clouds will give way to sunshine later today. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s with a northerly wind. Dew points will also fall throughout the day - leading to more comfortable conditions by this afternoon.

After full sunshine on Friday, a passing wave of showers looks possible late Friday night into Saturday.

Highs will start climbing back into the 80s next week. A few additional showers are possible Monday into early Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Becoming Less HumidHigh: 74
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  60
Wind:  NE 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76

SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy
High:  77

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Sunny
High: 85

