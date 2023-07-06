Southeast Wisconsin weather: Less humid with temperatures in the 70s Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have exited SE Wisconsin overnight. A few lingering clouds will give way to sunshine later today. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s with a northerly wind. Dew points will also fall throughout the day - leading to more comfortable conditions by this afternoon.

After full sunshine on Friday, a passing wave of showers looks possible late Friday night into Saturday.

Highs will start climbing back into the 80s next week. A few additional showers are possible Monday into early Tuesday.



THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Becoming Less HumidHigh: 74

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 60

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 77

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Sunny

High: 85

