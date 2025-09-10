Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late summer warm-up, chance for showers

A cluster of scattered showers is moving through southwest Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. These will gradually move eastward throughout the morning and early afternoon. With drier air near the surface, much of this rain may struggle to reach the ground.

Watch: When the 80s return

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late summer warm up

That said, there is a slight chance of rain this afternoon for southeast Wisconsin. Highs climb into the mid-70s.

Southerly winds will continue the late-week warmup in the days ahead. Highs jump into the upper 70s by tomorrow and the 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Medium-range computer model guidance continues to show scattered showers and a few storms moving around an upper-level ridge early Saturday. Some of these showers and storms may impact southeast Wisconsin early Saturday.

Highs remain in the 70s next week.

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 75

Wind: S/E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75 Lake 77 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 80 Lake 85 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

