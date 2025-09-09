Overnight showers and storms on the Plains have tossed cloud cover over parts of the Midwest. Most of today’s rain in Wisconsin will fall well north of southeast Wisconsin. However, a few stray showers may wander into the region late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Watch: When we could see some rain

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late summer warm-up

While many see sunshine early today, cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Showers will be quite spotty first thing Wednesday. Sunshine returns for the afternoon as highs remain in the mid-70s.

Warmer air continues to surge into Wisconsin late in the week. Highs jump from the mid-70s on Thursday to the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday and Saturday.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for a few showers to roll in on Saturday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest!

TUES: Increasing Clouds; Warmer

High: 74

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers (Mainly NW of Milwaukee)

Low: 58

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WED: Becoming Sunny

High: 75

Wind: S 5 mph

THUR: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRI: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SAT: Partly Sunny; Chance Showers

High: 80

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.