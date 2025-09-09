Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late summer warm-up

Overnight showers and storms on the Plains have tossed cloud cover over parts of the Midwest. Most of today’s rain in Wisconsin will fall well north of southeast Wisconsin. However, a few stray showers may wander into the region late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
Watch: When we could see some rain
While many see sunshine early today, cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.
Showers will be quite spotty first thing Wednesday. Sunshine returns for the afternoon as highs remain in the mid-70s.
Warmer air continues to surge into Wisconsin late in the week. Highs jump from the mid-70s on Thursday to the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday and Saturday.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for a few showers to roll in on Saturday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest!
TUES: Increasing Clouds; Warmer
High: 74
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers (Mainly NW of Milwaukee)
Low: 58
Wind: S 5-10 mph
WED: Becoming Sunny
High: 75
Wind: S 5 mph
THUR: Mostly Sunny
High: 74
FRI: Mostly Sunny
High: 78
SAT: Partly Sunny; Chance Showers
High: 80
