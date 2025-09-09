Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late summer warm-up
Overnight showers and storms on the Plains have tossed cloud cover over parts of the Midwest. Most of today’s rain in Wisconsin will fall well north of southeast Wisconsin. However, a few stray showers may wander into the region late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

While many see sunshine early today, cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Showers will be quite spotty first thing Wednesday. Sunshine returns for the afternoon as highs remain in the mid-70s.

Warmer air continues to surge into Wisconsin late in the week. Highs jump from the mid-70s on Thursday to the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday and Saturday.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for a few showers to roll in on Saturday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest!

TUES: Increasing Clouds; Warmer

High: 74
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers (Mainly NW of Milwaukee)
Low: 58
Wind: S 5-10 mph

WED: Becoming Sunny
High: 75
Wind: S 5 mph

THUR: Mostly Sunny
High: 74

FRI: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

SAT: Partly Sunny; Chance Showers
High: 80

