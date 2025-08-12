Southeast Wisconsin Weather: How today's rain will impact flood conditions

After historic rainfall in southeast Wisconsin, we had dry conditions on Monday. We are back to rain showers and thunderstorms today. Two rounds of rain will impact southeast Wisconsin.

The first is this morning and likely to bring half an inch of rain to the area. Heavy downpours are possible, but flash flooding is unlikely with the movement of these storms. Any heavy rain over the Milwaukee metro area will lead to a quick return to flooding conditions.

Rainfall totals will be slightly higher along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

This afternoon and evening, there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms. This has the potential to bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Any rain we get will delay the easing of floodwaters.

The Fox River at Waukesha is forecast to crest near the record high of 8.8 feet this morning. The Milwaukee River in Cedarburg and Cedar Creek at Cedarburg are both expected to crest this morning as well.

There is a small chance for a few showers Wednesday morning. After that, we will dry out. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid- to low 80s. Dew points will stay near 70 degrees, meaning it’s going to be sticky.

TODAY: Heavy Rain; Partly Sunny & Warm

High: 82

Wind: SW 5-10

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 65

Wind: W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86

