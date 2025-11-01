Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit and miss showers today

We have a weak system moving through the area, which will bring parts of the area some scattered showers. It's also going to be a bit on the cool side with high temperatures only in the upper 40s with plenty of clouds. Luckily, there won't be too much wind.

Tonight, if there are any lingering stray showers in the evening, they'll come to an end. It will get cool tonight with lows in the mid-30s.

Sunday should be a better day with a lot more sunshine, but the wind will become breezy with highs in the low 50s. Basically, Sunday won't be perfect, but it will be the pick day of the weekend.

Sunday night, a few more scattered showers will roll through late with lows around 40.

Monday will start a milder and breezy stretch with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 all the way through Thursday before we bring back some chances of rain by the end of the week going into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with hit-and-miss showers

High: 48

Wind: Bec. N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A slight chance of an evening shower,

otherwise becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 34.

Wind: NNW 3-8 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and becoming breezy.

High: 53

Wind: SW 5-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and mild.

High: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild.

High: 60

WED: Mostly sunny and still mild.

High: 60.

