Southeast Wisconsin weather: Highs in 50s to 60s with lots of sunshine

It's looking like another nice day in southeast Wisconsin with highs in the 50s to 60s with plenty of sunshine.
A weak cold front is passing through this morning which will bring some slightly cooler temperatures today. It'll still be an above average day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and will give us a good amount of sunshine as well.

Mild weather continues Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Sunny skies in the morning will start to turn cloudy in the afternoon. That is ahead of the next system moving in from the south, which is bringing rain chances Thursday into the early morning hours Friday. It will be a breezy and cooler couple days with highs in the lower 50s.

The weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine mixing with a few clouds and highs in the 60s!

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny To Partly Cloudy, MildHigh: 61
Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 44
Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Mild
High: 62 Lake 65 Inland

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Windy with Rain Likely
High: 50

FRIDAY: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy, Breezy
High: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60

