Southeast Wisconsin weather: High clouds and filtered sunshine Friday

Every day this work week has been between 80 to 85 degrees, which is typically what we see in the middle of summer. With 9 days left until fall, these temperatures will not be changing. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s in the short- and long-term forecast.

The leftovers of what was once Hurricane Francine are spinning across Missouri this morning. That is close enough to throw some upper-level high clouds our way today. That will filter the sunshine today, but it will still be bright and dry with highs near 80.

A similar day for Saturday as Francine continues to stall and dissipate down to our south. Those thin, wispy clouds will remain over southern Wisconsin. Highs near 80 once again. Rain chances have been trending lower for this weekend, but we will still keep the isolated chance for a shower Saturday night into Sunday morning.

No major fronts or low-pressure systems next week, which means sunshine and low 80s continue.



FRIDAY: High Clouds, Filtered SunshineHigh: 79

Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: High Clouds

Low: 66

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: High Clouds, Filtered Sunshine (Iso. Night Shower)

High: 80

SUNDAY: AM Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 83

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

