Southeast Wisconsin weather: Great weekend ahead

* A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan Counties until 8AM this morning. *

A few areas of patchy dense fog are possible this morning until around 8:00 a.m. After that lots of sunshine will warm temperatures up! With light winds a lake breeze will develop rather quickly with highs lakeside in the upper 60s. Areas inland will get much warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

Expect some great weather for the weekend! Sunshine will be around for most of the weekend, and the only chance for rain will be a very isolated chance Saturday night as a week cold front passes through. The cooler by the lake trend will continue with highs hitting the low to mid 70s closer to the lake. Low 80s are likely away from the lake with Saturday looking the warmest.

Enjoy the weekend because increasing storm chances return next week for Monday and Tuesday.



FRIDAY: AM Patchy Fog, Mostly SunnyHigh: 68 Lake, 77 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 52

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Slight Ch. Shower At Night

High: 75 Lake, 83 Inland



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72 Lake, 79 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers & Storms

High: 77 Lake, 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Showers & Storms Likely

High: 73

