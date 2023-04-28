Southeast Wisconsin weather: Great end to the week before weekend showers

We'll have a split in temperatures again Friday, with inland spots reaching the low to mid-60s, while by Lake Michigan temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds gradually increase throughout the day.

Rain showers return late Saturday morning, with scattered showers continuing through Sunday. A few showers may include sleet and snow Sunday, with no long-lived accumulation expected. High temperatures climb into the low 50s both days, with lows near 40°. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the west 5-15 mph Saturday and 15-25 mph Sunday

A few rain, sleet, and snow showers continue Monday and Tuesday, with no accumulation expected. Highs climb to near 50° with strong northwesterly winds 20-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

Drier weather returns Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures remain slightly cool and int he mid 50s.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny High: 58° lakefront...65° inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 42°

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Rain showers. Breezy

High: 54°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain showers. Chance wintry mix. Windy

High: 50°

Wind: W 15 G25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance wintry mix. Windy

High: 50°

Wind: NW 20-25 G35 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance wintry mix. Breezy

High: 54°

