Overnight lows have tumbled into the 20s and 30s. A freeze warning continues until 9 a.m. for all of southeastern Wisconsin. High pressure leads to full sunshine today, with highs climbing into the lower 50s.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frosty Friday morning; mild weekend ahead

But don’t bring those sensitive plants back out! Although some clouds are expected tonight, overnight lows will return to the 30s. Frost is possible again, especially farther inland away from Lake Michigan.

A few passing clouds will be around Saturday as highs climb into the mid- to upper 50s. Some high-resolution computer models bring in a quick sprinkle in the afternoon, but this rain may completely evaporate before reaching the ground. The overall forecast for Saturday is dry, but a few raindrops can’t be completely ruled out.

More cloud cover is expected Sunday as highs jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The next best chances for rain arrive late Monday into the middle portion of next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

Wind NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Patchy Frost Possible

Low: 38 Lake 31 Inland

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Spotty shower possible

High: 55

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55

TUESDAY: Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

