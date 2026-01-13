Southeast Wisconsin weather: From near 50 to snow tonight

Southern Wisconsin looks forward to some mild air today before a quick cool-down on Wednesday. A compact low-pressure system is clipping our region to the north. A few light sprinkles are darting across Wisconsin this morning, but most areas will stay dry.

There may be a period of sunshine this afternoon before clouds return. Gusty westerly winds will take hold, allowing temperatures to soar well into the 40s. A few places near the Stateline may make a run toward 50.

A cold front drops in tonight, triggering scattered showers at first. Then, as cold air moves in, rain will change to snow. Not much accumulation is expected — a dusting at most. Lake-effect snow is likely to stay out over the lake. Even if a band brushes the lakefront, not much is expected.

Highs will tumble into the 20s tomorrow and Thursday. Another round of snow is expected late Thursday night.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild with Ch. Showers Late

High: 47

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain, then Snow; Cloudy & Blustery

Low: 23

Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Falling Temperatures; Mostly Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

High: 25

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow

High: 25

FRIDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

SATURDAY: Chance Snow Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 18

