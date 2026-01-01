2026 gets started on a cold note. Gradual clearing overnight has allowed lows to tumble into the single digits, and wind chills have fallen below zero.

Watch: When we could see more snow

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frigid start to the New Year

Another quick clipper system will dart across Wisconsin late this morning and into the early afternoon. As a result, another quick round of light snow is expected. Accumulations will remain minor, if there are any, at less than 1 inch. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out.

Snow will exit by mid-afternoon, and clouds will clear out overnight. Lows will drop into the teens before sunshine brings temperatures into the 20s tomorrow.

An overall quiet pattern will take hold for the weekend, with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 20s.

Another round of snow is expected late Sunday night into Monday.

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Snow

High: 17

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing

Low: 10

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 21

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 27

MONDAY: Chance Snow/Mix

High: 38

