Southeast Wisconsin weather: Friday sunshine; gradual warming

The Arctic air remains over the Great Lakes this Friday morning. Overnight lows have tumbled into the teens, with wind chills hovering near zero and in the low single digits.

High pressure moves in today, clearing out the sky and allowing for more sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A few flurries are possible farther north of Milwaukee tomorrow morning, though accumulations are not expected. Highs will slowly climb from the mid-20s to the 30s by Sunday.

A passing clipper system will bring another round of snow late Sunday night into early Monday. Some of the snow may mix with rain due to warming temperatures. Overall, temperatures are expected to rise early next week. Therefore, any snow that falls will likely melt away. Highs will jump into the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout much of next week.

A round of light rain is possible early Tuesday. There is a better chance of more widespread rain on Thursday; however, the track of the low pressure is still pending.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 20

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 14

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 25

Wind: NW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Mix/Snow

High: 30

MONDAY: Chance Morning Snow; Becoming Sunny

High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

