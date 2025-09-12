The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for much of southeast Wisconsin through 10 a.m.

Dense fog has once again formed over southeast Wisconsin early Friday morning. Pockets of fog were rolling through the Milwaukee metro area and into much of Waukesha County. Fog has also been observed near the lakefront from Milwaukee toward Port Washington and Sheboygan. Use low-beam headlights and increase following distance if you encounter rapid changes in visibility.

Much like Thursday, fog will begin mixing out within a couple of hours after sunrise. Sunshine is expected this afternoon before cloud cover starts moving back in. Highs will reach the mid-70s at the lake to near 80 farther inland.

Watch: When we could see some rain chances

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Friday morning fog; watching for Saturday rain

A cluster of showers and storms will roll into the region early Saturday morning. While severe weather is not expected, some gusty wind is possible in the strongest storms that develop. The best chance of rain is during the mid- to late-morning period. Showers will exit shortly after midday. Even though the day is not a complete washout, the extra cloud cover and timing may prevent maximum daytime heating. High temperatures in Milwaukee may struggle to reach 80 and have been adjusted downward to account for the rain and cloud cover.

Sunshine returns later Saturday and continues into much of the workweek ahead. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 70s to the lower 80s farther inland.

FRIDAY: Morning Fog; Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 76

Wind SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 77

SUNDAY: Sunny And Very Nice

High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.