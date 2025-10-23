A FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN EFFECTIVE 2AM - 9AM FRIDAY

Clouds have parted a bit early this morning, allowing lows to drop into the 30s and 40s. Wind chills are hovering in the lower to mid-30s. Winds continue to subside today but will still remain breezy. Highs climb back toward 50 degrees.

Watch: How cold it gets

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freeze warning tonight

Overnight lows tumble well into the 30s, prompting a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The growing season ends tonight. Bring in sensitive plants.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday as highs reach the lower to mid-50s.

More cloud cover moves in Sunday and into next week. An unsettled weather pattern brings rain chances late Monday and into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 50

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky; Widespread Frost/Freeze

Low: 35 Lake 29 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

