Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freeze warning tonight

A FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN EFFECTIVE 2AM - 9AM FRIDAY
Clouds have parted a bit early this morning, allowing lows to drop into the 30s and 40s. Wind chills are hovering in the lower to mid-30s. Winds continue to subside today but will still remain breezy. Highs climb back toward 50 degrees.
Watch: How cold it gets
Overnight lows tumble well into the 30s, prompting a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The growing season ends tonight. Bring in sensitive plants.
Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday as highs reach the lower to mid-50s.
More cloud cover moves in Sunday and into next week. An unsettled weather pattern brings rain chances late Monday and into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool
High: 50
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Clearing Sky; Widespread Frost/Freeze
Low: 35 Lake 29 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 56
MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 56
