Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freeze warning tonight

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freeze warning tonight

A FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN EFFECTIVE 2AM - 9AM FRIDAY

Clouds have parted a bit early this morning, allowing lows to drop into the 30s and 40s. Wind chills are hovering in the lower to mid-30s. Winds continue to subside today but will still remain breezy. Highs climb back toward 50 degrees.

Watch: How cold it gets

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freeze warning tonight

Overnight lows tumble well into the 30s, prompting a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The growing season ends tonight. Bring in sensitive plants.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday as highs reach the lower to mid-50s.

More cloud cover moves in Sunday and into next week. An unsettled weather pattern brings rain chances late Monday and into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 50
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky; Widespread Frost/Freeze
Low: 35 Lake 29 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 56

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.