Southeast Wisconsin weather: Flurries and warmer temps

After three straight days with highs in the 20s, we will warm up a touch today getting back into the low 30s. There is a week clipper system passing down to our south this morning that will bring clouds and a few flurries across southeastern Wisconsin. More sunshine will mix in with the cloud cover this afternoon.

Tuesday will be a quiet day with temperatures in the low 30s once again. By Tuesday night and into Wednesday, a clipper system will pass to the north across Lake Superior. That will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 30s Wednesday with the bulk of the precipitation missing us to the north. A strong cold front will then approach Wednesday evening bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix along with very strong winds and dropping temperatures.

Wind chills will drop below zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning as winds gust over 35 mph and temperatures fall into the teens. We'll see a cold end to the work week before a warming trend towards the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy Turning Partly Cloudy, FlurriesHigh: 32

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 21

Wind: NW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Ch. Rain/Snow, Windy

High: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cold, AM Sub Zero Wind Chill

High: 26

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

