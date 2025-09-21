We have a very slow-moving weather system that will continue to affect the area for the next several days. It will NOT rain all day, every day, but there will be scattered showers or a few t'storms at times through Wednesday. So that is your story for your Sunday as well with a few scattered showers or a t'storm. We may see even less of these than we did Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and it will continue to be humid.

Tonight there will be a slight chance of a few isolated showers with lows in the low 60s.

Yes, the chances of scattered storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

We may start to get a bit quieter as we head towards Thursday into the upcoming weekend. Still no big cooldowns over the next week.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Few Scattered Showers and T'storms

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance of a few scattered showers or a T'storm.

High: 77.

Wind: SE 3-8 MPH.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of a shower.

Low: 62.

Wind: Bec. W 3-8 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower or T'storm.

High: 78.

Wind: Bec. S 5-10 MPH.

TUES: Partly cloudy with a continued chance of a scattered shower or t'storm.

High: 77.

WEDS: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower.

High: 72.

THURS: Partly cloudy.

High: 70.

