Cloud cover dissipated over much of southern Wisconsin overnight. As a result, lows tumbled into the 40s and upper 30s. Sunshine returns today, with highs rebounding only into the lower 60s.

Another area of low pressure develops in Minnesota today and moves through late tonight. Scattered showers are likely overnight and into early Friday morning. The best chance for measurable rain is north of I-94.

Watch: When rain chances return

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling like fall; watching for overnight rain, gusty winds

Northwest winds will quickly ramp up as the low passes. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph tonight and throughout Friday.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, with highs only in the lower to mid-60s. Temperatures will slowly warm next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 65

Wind: W to NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers; Windy

Low: 53

Wind: S 15-20 G 35 mph

FRIDAY: Windy & Partly Cloudy

High: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67

