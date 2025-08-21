Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling like fall this weekend

Overnight lows fell into the 50s and 60s across southeast Wisconsin. High pressure is moving into the Great Lakes and will quickly clear out any high-level clouds. Full sunshine is expected today with highs in the mid-70s.

A brief warmup is in the Friday 4Cast, ahead of an approaching cold front. The front arrives overnight into early Saturday. A few spotty sprinkles and isolated thunder are possible along the front.

Breezy and cooler conditions follow for the weekend. After climbing to the upper 70s on Saturday, highs fall into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday and Monday. Morning lows may dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few hit-and-miss showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 71

MONDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Mostly Sunny

High: 68

