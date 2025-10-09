Another fantastic fall day is in store for southern Wisconsin. As high pressure moves east, winds turn more southeasterly this afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s.

Watch: How long the Fall chill lasts

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fantastic fall weather

Cloud cover increases overnight as a weak area of low pressure clips Wisconsin. A few light showers are possible early Friday morning, but many places may stay dry. Lows only drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Clouds move out in time for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 both days.

The next chance of rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday as a weak cold front drops through the Badger State. Above-average temperatures are expected through mid-next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 61

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Rain

High: 64

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

HIgh: 68

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.