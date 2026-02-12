High pressure is dominating the overall weather pattern across the Midwest and the Great Lakes this week.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: False spring

A passing low-pressure system is bringing cloud cover over southern Wisconsin this morning. Expect more cloud cover compared with yesterday. Highs will climb into the lower 30s lakeside, and could be a few degrees warmer farther inland.

A nice stretch of mild weather is ahead. Some may consider this a false spring. Highs will range from the mid-40s at the lakefront to the 50s farther inland. Sunshine will return for the entire weekend.

Storm Team 4 is keeping an eye on the next chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. This would be the best chance for scattered precipitation within the next seven days.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool

High: 33

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 25

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 47

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 48

