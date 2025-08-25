High pressure is moving into the Great Lakes and Midwest. Northwest winds have ushered in cooler and drier air, sending low temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s across most of southeast Wisconsin.

Breezy northwest winds will continue this afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly sunny conditions stick around through midweek.

Watch: When we might get our next chance of rain:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fall-like weather

As the high moves by tonight, even cooler conditions are expected. Some communities may fall into the lower 40s, while those near the lake will hover closer to 50 degrees.

The next best chance of rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. A weak frontal boundary will drop south across the Great Lakes. A few showers and thundershowers are possible. Temperatures will slowly rise back into the 70s by next weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 53

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TUES: Mostly sunny

High: 70

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WED: Mostly sunny

High: 75

THUR: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 70

FRI: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

