Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fall just around the corner

Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 50s and lower 60s across most of southeast Wisconsin. Mid- and high-level clouds have spilled into the state due to ongoing showers and storms over Minnesota.

Clouds and patchy fog will clear out later this morning, opening up the afternoon to full sunshine. This is the last day of summerlike heat for a while, with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Dew points will remain in the 60s.

A cold front will drop in from the northwest tonight, prompting a slight chance of showers and isolated thunder.

Spotty sprinkles are possible on the back side of the departing front Saturday. However, increasing sunshine is expected throughout the day.

Much cooler weather will settle into Wisconsin for the upcoming week or so. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s, while highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High: 80

Wind: SW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Iso. Thunder; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early Morning then Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & Breezy

High: 72

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 68

