Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fall is on hold

High pressure remains firmly in place across southern Canada and the northern Great Lakes. Another sunny day is on tap, with highs in the lower 70s lakeside and upper 70s farther inland.

An easterly breeze off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures cooler in eastern Wisconsin. Meanwhile, afternoon highs may be 5 to 10 degrees warmer farther inland.

After another day of lake influence tomorrow, the summer-like warmth continues late in the week. Highs jump from the mid-70s on Thursday to the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Some inland locations could reach the upper 80s during this time. The warmth and sunshine continue into the weekend.

There is an outside chance for spotty showers late Sunday into Monday as a cold front drops through. Outside of that, there’s not another drop of rain in the 4cast!

TUES: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 74 Lake 82 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A few Clouds

Low: 61 Lake 56 Inland

Wind: Calm

WEDS: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 77 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURS: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 82 Inland

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 83 Lake 87 Inland

SAT: Mostly Sunny

High: 83 Lake 86 Inland

