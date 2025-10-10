A weak line of scattered showers is rolling through southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. A few strikes of lightning were observed in northern Illinois and southwest Wisconsin. Most of this rain will be hit and miss this morning. Some rain may linger in far southeast Wisconsin into the early afternoon. Clouds remain overhead until later this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fabulous weekend fall weather

A clearing sky means lows will return to the 40s lakeside and upper 30s farther inland.

High pressure briefly moves in for the weekend, allowing for full sunshine across Wisconsin. Highs will top out in the lower to mid-60s across the Milwaukee area.

Another weak frontal boundary brings a chance for showers overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Dry and pleasant weather is expected from Monday afternoon through mid-next week.

FRIDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 66

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 49 Lake 39 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Rain

High: 65

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

