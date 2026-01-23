Southeast Wisconsin weather: Extreme cold

Extreme cold has made its way to Milwaukee. Overnight temperatures have fallen well below zero. Given gusty northerly winds, wind chills have dipped as low as 40 below.

An extreme cold warning continues until 1 p.m. for all of southeast Wisconsin, but has been extended until 6 a.m. Saturday for areas north of Milwaukee.

Even though sunshine is expected today, very little warmth is anticipated. Highs will remain below zero today — the coldest Milwaukee has been in about five years.

Wind chills will still range from 15 below to 25 below throughout the day. Frostbite can occur in as little as five to 10 minutes.

The brutal cold continues tonight as lows remain well below zero. Wind chills may dip below 30 below.

Extra cloud cover is back tomorrow as highs climb into the single digits. A cold weather advisory is scheduled to expire at noon.

As high pressure moves in off the Plains, a north-south wind develops on Lake Michigan. Lake-effect snow showers are expected to form late Saturday into Sunday. Storm Team 4 will be monitoring these bands of snow closely. There is a chance that this snow may drift westward toward southeast Wisconsin. Areas near Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha have the best chance of seeing some snow showers.

Sunshine is back on Monday with gradually warming temperatures next week.

****EXTREME COLD WARNING FROM 12A - 1P FRIDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN ****

****EXTREME COLD WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 6A SATURDAY FOR FOND DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, DODGE, WASHINGTON & OZAUKEE COUNTIES****

****COLD WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 12P SATURDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN****

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Sunny, Windy, Dangerous Cold

High: -4

Wind Chill: -25 to -35

Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold

Low: -11

Wind Chill: -20 to -35

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Very Cold

High: 6

Wind Chill: -25 to -10

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Slight Chance Snow

High: 14

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cold

High: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 14

