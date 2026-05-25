It feels like summer this "unofficial start to summer" Memorial Day. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with low temperatures around 60 degrees. With an even warmer day tomorrow, if you haven't done so already, you may want to flip on the AC.

High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 80s tomorrow, with a few spots reaching close to 90. Temperatures cool down a bit starting Wednesday.

There is a slight chance for showers tomorrow night and again on Wednesday night. That should be it for rain this week, giving us a shot of being the driest May on record in Milwaukee.

WATCH: Will it be warmer tomorrow?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Even warmer tomorrow

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY.

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 44

Wind: S 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 70

Wind: W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 70 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Ch. Rain At Night

High: 72

FRIDAY: Rain/Storms Likely

High: 70

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