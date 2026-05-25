Southeast Wisconsin weather: Even warmer tomorrow

It feels like summer this "unofficial start to summer" Memorial Day. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with low temperatures around 60 degrees. With an even warmer day tomorrow, if you haven't done so already, you may want to flip on the AC.
High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 80s tomorrow, with a few spots reaching close to 90. Temperatures cool down a bit starting Wednesday.
There is a slight chance for showers tomorrow night and again on Wednesday night. That should be it for rain this week, giving us a shot of being the driest May on record in Milwaukee.
WATCH: Will it be warmer tomorrow?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY.
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 44
Wind: S 10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 70
Wind: W 10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 58 Lake 70 Inland
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Ch. Rain At Night
High: 72
FRIDAY: Rain/Storms Likely
High: 70
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