Temperatures soared well into the 50s yesterday, almost reaching the record high in Milwaukee. Now, an arctic front is sweeping in from the north, prompting scattered snow showers.

Watch: How long the flakes will fall and if the colder temps will linger

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early snow; falling temperatures

Temperatures remained above freezing early this morning, but the thermometer is taking a nosedive through the early afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by 9 a.m.

Light to moderate periods of steady snow are expected for the morning commute. Some reductions in visibility are expected, and a few slick spots cannot be ruled out.

Once the snow moves out, some clearing may take place later this afternoon. Blustery northwest winds will make it feel like the single digits. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

Another round of snow is expected late Thursday night into Friday, with the potential to deliver a couple of inches of snowfall to southern Wisconsin. Strong northwest flow will keep on-and-off flurries around the Great Lakes through the weekend. While some accumulation is possible, it does not appear impactful. Highs will drop into the teens this weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: AM Snow Showers; Falling Temperatures; Blustery

High: 22

Wind: N 15-20 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 13

Wind Chill: 0-5°

Wind: NW 15-20 G 30mph

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Snow Likely At Night

High: 24

FRIDAY: Snow Likely with Some Accumulation

High: 36

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers; Breezy and Cold

High: 21

SUNDAY: Chance Flurries; Partly Cloudy

High: 17

