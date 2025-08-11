After historic rainfall in southeast Wisconsin, Monday is looking like an opportunity to dry out. Cloud cover is around this morning along with a few spotty sprinkles.

Hi-res computer modeling shows clouds breaking up by this afternoon and allowing in a bit of sunshine. Highs remain in the lower 80s.

Watch: More rain around the corner:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drying out; watching for Tuesday storms

Several rivers have climbed out of their banks, leading to a handful of river flood warnings. The Fox River at Waukesha is forecast to crest near the record high of 8.8 feet this evening. An areal flood warning continues for the broader Milwaukee metro area through 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and storms develop late tonight and into Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is possible with these storms. Although these storms will be moving quickly, any heavy rain over the Milwaukee metro area will lead to a quick return to flooding conditions. A final round of storms is possible late Tuesday as a cold front nears the region. Some of these storms could contain gusty winds.

After the front passes, several days of dry weather will take us into the coming weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Increasing Sunshine Later

High: 85

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/storms late; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Partly Sunny & Warm

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

