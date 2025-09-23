A slow-moving frontal boundary is crossing the Illinois-Wisconsin state line early this morning. The majority of scattered showers and storms have drifted farther south. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out this morning, but most places will dry out under a cloudy sky today. Highs will only reach the lower 70s.

Watch: When the sunshine returns

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drying out

Northerly winds take hold over the next couple of days. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A breezy northeast wind tomorrow may produce a few lake-effect showers across the region. The clouds and breeze will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Outside of a spotty sprinkle early Thursday, a drying trend takes over for the late-week period. Drier air filters into Wisconsin, and you’ll notice a drop in the humidity. Highs may jump back into the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid; Slight Chance Showers

High: 70

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Showers

High: 67

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Then becoming Sunny

High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 75

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

