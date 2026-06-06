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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry Weekend; Very Warm Next Week

Rain clears up very early today and then we're looking dry for most of the weekend. Today will be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s.
Dry weekend; very warm next week

Rain clears up very early today and then we're looking dry for most of the weekend. Today will be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s. Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover and temperatures a little cooler with highs in the 70s lakeside. There is a very small chance of some showers on Sunday PM, but most of the rain should hold off until Monday.

Rain is expected to return Monday and Tuesday with on/off rain chances throughout next week. By the middle/end of next week, we're looking at very warm temperatures with highs in the 90s for a few days.

WATCH: Will we see temperatures rise into the 80s?

Dry weekend; very warm next week

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Humid
High: 81 Lake 86 Inland
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: E 5 MPH

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance Late
High: 74 Lake 80 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy With Rain Likely
High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance of Storms. Warm/Humid
High: 82 Lake 88 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance. Very Warm/Humid
High: 89 Lake 93 Inland

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