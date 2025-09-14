Get ready for an overall warmer stretch of weather as we head into this upcoming workweek. After some fog lifts this morning, we'll have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the lake and low 80s inland.

Tonight will be dry with lows in the low 60s lakeside and upper 50s inland.

Monday through Wednesday should be very similar, with upper 70s to near 80 near the lake and low to mid 80s inland with plenty of sun.

We'll start to bring in chances of showers or a T'storm starting Thursday right on into the weekend.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry Today, Warm Workweek Ahead

TODAY: Any fog lifting through the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

High: 77 lakefront... 83 inland.

Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 62.

Wind: ESE 3-8 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

Highs: 78 lakefront... 83 inland.

Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

TUES: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 80 lakefront... 84 inland.

WEDS: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 81 lakefront... 85 inland.

THUR: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower

or T'storm.

High: 80.

