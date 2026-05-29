Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry & mild

Temperatures will warm back up today with 80s possible farther west along with more sunshine.
Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:
The beautiful weather continues right into the weekend. No rain is the forecast for the rest of the month. If this holds true, it will end up being the driest May on record in Milwaukee. This is an amazing feat, following the wettest April on record.
Warmer and with more sunshine for the middle/end of next week.
TODAY:: Sunny
High: 74 Lake 82 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 53
Wind: E 5 mph
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 66 Inland 72 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland
MONDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early. Partly Cloudy
High: 74 Lake 80 Inland
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74 Lake 79 Inland
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