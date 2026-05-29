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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry & mild

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry & mild
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Temperatures will warm back up today with 80s possible farther west along with more sunshine.

Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry & mild

The beautiful weather continues right into the weekend. No rain is the forecast for the rest of the month. If this holds true, it will end up being the driest May on record in Milwaukee. This is an amazing feat, following the wettest April on record.

Warmer and with more sunshine for the middle/end of next week.

TODAY:: Sunny
High: 74 Lake 82 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 53
Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 66 Inland 72 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

MONDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early. Partly Cloudy
High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74 Lake 79 Inland

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