It's more of the same for us with this dry, warm weather continuing. Today won't be quite as warm as Saturday, especially closer to Lake Michigan, but it will still be really nice. Highs will top out in the mid-70s lakeside to close to 80 inland. We'll have mainly sunny skies.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be another warm, sunny day with highs in the low 80s, though probably cooling along the lake through the afternoon.

It's just more of the same for most of the rest of the upcoming week, right into next weekend, with the temperatures in the 70s to close to 80 at times.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry and Warm Weather Continues

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry and Warm Weather Continues

TODAY: Sunny and beautiful

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland.

Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear.

Low: 58.

Wind: E becoming calm.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm

High: 81 and cooling lakeside.

Wind: Bec. SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77 lakefront... 81 inland.

WEDS: Mostly sunny.

High: 76.

THURS: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 lakefront... 76 inland.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.