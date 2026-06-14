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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry and Cooler Today; Storms Return Tuesday

After lingering showers from last night clear up, we're looking dry all day today and tomorrow with cooler highs only in the lower 70s.
Dry and Cooler Today; Storms Return Tuesday

After lingering showers from last night clear up, we're looking dry all day today and tomorrow with cooler highs only in the lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a return of showers and storms. There will be a small chance of severe weather on Wednesday, but the worst will certainly stay south of Wisconsin.

More rain is possible on Thursday and during this whole time, highs stay in the 70s.

WATCH: Will we be seeing more rain this week?

Dry and Cooler Today; Storms Return Tuesday

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler
High: 70
Wind: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 53
Wind: NW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76
Wind: W 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely
High: 74

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Showers/Storms
High: 75

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