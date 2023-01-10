Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning

After a sunny start to the week, we are back to cloudier skies with chances for precipitation across southeastern Wisconsin.

A weak front will bring some drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy through the evening. High temperatures remain relatively warm and near 40°. Another weak front will bring the chance for a light wintry mix Wednesday morning, with no accumulation expected. Highs climb into the low to mid 40s.

A storm will slide to our southeast Thursday bringing the chance for a wintry mix or lake-effect snow across our area. Depending on the exact track of the storm, there is also a good chance we won't see anything at all. For now, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few rain/sleet/snow showers, with high temperatures near 40° Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds Friday bringing some more sunshine for the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Morning drizzle. Cloudy

High: 40°

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 32°

Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy

High: 45°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 36°