Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning

After a sunny start to the week, we are back to cloudier skies with chances for precipitation across southeastern Wisconsin.
A weak front will bring some drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy through the evening. High temperatures remain relatively warm and near 40°. Another weak front will bring the chance for a light wintry mix Wednesday morning, with no accumulation expected. Highs climb into the low to mid 40s.
A storm will slide to our southeast Thursday bringing the chance for a wintry mix or lake-effect snow across our area. Depending on the exact track of the storm, there is also a good chance we won't see anything at all. For now, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few rain/sleet/snow showers, with high temperatures near 40° Thursday.
High pressure rebuilds Friday bringing some more sunshine for the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Morning drizzle. Cloudy
High: 40°
Wind: S 5 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low: 32°
Wind: S 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy
High: 45°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Ch. wintry mix. Cloudy. Breezy
High: 40°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 35°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 36°