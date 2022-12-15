Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drier weather Thursday after overnight snow

After a rainy and snowy Wednesday night, Thursday will be much quieter across southeast Wisconsin.
and last updated 2022-12-15 06:32:54-05

After a rainy and snowy Wednesday night, Thursday will be much quieter across southeast Wisconsin. We'll fall into the dryslot of the storm system, meaning we'll have drier weather Thursday. With that said, I do still expect a few light snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees lakeside and in the low to mid 30s inland with a southwest breeze 10-15 mph.

The storm system will start to move east Friday into Saturday, but before it moves out, we can expect a few more snow showers, with <1" of snow expected Friday and no accumulation Saturday. Colder air moves in behind this system, dropping highs in the the 30s Friday and Saturday, and into the low to mid 20s Sunday by the lakefront. Inland areas will be even colder with highs topping out in the teens by Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Flurries. Breezy
High: 40 lakeside. 34 inland
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Flurries. Breezy
Low: 29 lakeside. 24 inland
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers. Breezy
Accum: <1"
High: 35 lakeside...31 inland
Wind: SW 15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Breezy
High: 31
Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 28 lakeside...21 inland
Wind: W 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. for snow late
High: 26 lakeside...20 inland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

