Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drier weather Thursday after overnight snow

After a rainy and snowy Wednesday night, Thursday will be much quieter across southeast Wisconsin. We'll fall into the dryslot of the storm system, meaning we'll have drier weather Thursday. With that said, I do still expect a few light snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees lakeside and in the low to mid 30s inland with a southwest breeze 10-15 mph.

The storm system will start to move east Friday into Saturday, but before it moves out, we can expect a few more snow showers, with <1" of snow expected Friday and no accumulation Saturday. Colder air moves in behind this system, dropping highs in the the 30s Friday and Saturday, and into the low to mid 20s Sunday by the lakefront. Inland areas will be even colder with highs topping out in the teens by Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Flurries. Breezy

High: 40 lakeside. 34 inland

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Flurries. Breezy

Low: 29 lakeside. 24 inland

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers. Breezy

Accum: <1"

High: 35 lakeside...31 inland

Wind: SW 15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Breezy

High: 31

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 28 lakeside...21 inland

Wind: W 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. for snow late

High: 26 lakeside...20 inland