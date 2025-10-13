Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging stray Monday showers

A line of scattered showers is moving through Wisconsin early Monday morning. More persistent rain is positioned farther northwest of Milwaukee. That said, a few stray showers are possible this morning and into the afternoon as the frontal boundary passes by. A mostly cloudy sky is expected today as highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Clouds remain overhead tonight as lows dip into the 40s and lower 50s.
Sunshine breaks back out tomorrow as some cloud cover clears. Clouds fill right back in late Tuesday as another round of rain rolls through. Scattered showers are expected overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
A slight warming trend takes place toward the end of the week, bringing highs into the lower 70s.
MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 67
Wind: S 5 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 53
Wind: NW 5 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers
High: 64
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 60
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Rain
High: 64
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70
