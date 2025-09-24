Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging spotty showers; sunny and warm end to the week

Overnight lows have fallen into the lower to mid-60s. Clouds are back overhead today as breezy northerly winds take hold. A few stray showers are possible, with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Outside of a stray shower near the lakefront, southeast Wisconsin stays dry for Thursday. Highs reach into the lower to mid-70s.

Warmer weather moves in for the weekend along with high pressure. An extended period of dry weather continues through the weekend and early next week. Highs could reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Chance Showers

High: 68
Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Lakeside Showers; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 57
Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Lakeside Shower; Becoming Mostly Sunny
High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 78

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 80

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75

