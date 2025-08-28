A cold front is moving southward through the Great Lakes today. Scattered showers and embedded thunder have formed well ahead of the frontal boundary. A few spotty showers are possible this morning before the rain and clouds clear later today. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Watch: When we could see some showers:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging spotty showers; nice Labor Day weekend

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s, but only rebound into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.

The brief autumn blast will be followed by a slow warming trend into the holiday weekend. Highs will climb back into the lower to mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Labor Day may feature highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

The next best chance of widespread rain arrives in the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Breezy & Cooler

High: 71

Wind: W to NE 15-5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny and Very Nice

High: 74

LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.