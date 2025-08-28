Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging spotty showers; nice Labor Day weekend

A cold front is moving southward through the Great Lakes today. Scattered showers and embedded thunder have formed well ahead of the frontal boundary. A few spotty showers are possible this morning before the rain and clouds clear later today. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.
Watch: When we could see some showers:
Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s, but only rebound into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.
The brief autumn blast will be followed by a slow warming trend into the holiday weekend. Highs will climb back into the lower to mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Labor Day may feature highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
The next best chance of widespread rain arrives in the middle of next week.
THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Breezy & Cooler
High: 71
Wind: W to NE 15-5 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68
SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 71
SUNDAY: Sunny and Very Nice
High: 74
LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.