Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging spotty showers; nice Labor Day weekend

A cold front is moving southward through the Great Lakes today. Scattered showers and embedded thunder have formed well ahead of the frontal boundary. A few spotty showers are possible this morning before the rain and clouds clear later today. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Watch: When we could see some showers:

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s, but only rebound into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.

The brief autumn blast will be followed by a slow warming trend into the holiday weekend. Highs will climb back into the lower to mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Labor Day may feature highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

The next best chance of widespread rain arrives in the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Breezy & Cooler

High: 71
Wind: W to NE 15-5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny and Very Nice
High: 74

LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77

