Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging showers with storms possible Wednesday

Scattered showers are moving into southern Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. Some wet spots are possible on the morning commute, but given the hit & miss nature of the rain, not much is expected. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon - especially across SE Wisconsin. SW winds will bring high temperatures into the lower-mid 70s. The comfortable weather continues for much of the week ahead.

Another round of showers/storms is expected on Wednesday. This time, the rain will be more widespread and take up much more of the day. Rain arrives during the mid/late morning. Afternoon downpours could turn strong to severe. The severe threat hinges on the position of the warm front — which looks like it may stall just South of the IL/WI State Line. A Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather has been hoisted for areas near & South of I-94 for Wednesday. If the warm front makes it to southern Wisconsin, all types of severe weather will be possible. However, if it remains South (which most modeling has suggested up until this point), the severe threat will be lower. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest. Up to 1.00" of rain is possible tomorrow.

Drier and pleasant weather returns for Thursday & Juneteenth. Additional rain chances move back in on Saturday & Sunday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Scattered Showers/Storms

High: 74

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Storms Likely. 0.50" to 1.00"

High: 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 73

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 77

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.