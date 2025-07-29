An overnight complex of storms took aim at northeast Iowa. A few storms have grazed far southwest Wisconsin. Dry air has eroded most of the wet weather, and only spotty showers are possible this morning across southeast Wisconsin.

When the humidity starts dropping:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging afternoon storms; more rain Wednesday

Rain may largely miss much of the area, with clouds lingering into the late morning hours. Sunshine returns this afternoon and allows highs to jump back into the 80s. Additional afternoon storms hinge on how long clouds linger and the development of a lake breeze.

Pop-up storms are possible in the heat of the afternoon.

Storm chances come to a close after sunset. Lows dip back into the 60s. A stalled frontal boundary remains south of Wisconsin. Another overnight complex of storms develops on the central Plains and moves eastward. The remnants of that activity will clip southern Wisconsin by late Wednesday morning and throughout the afternoon. Rounds of scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

By early Thursday morning, the last bits of rain will exit to the southeast as high pressure moves in. A period of cooler, drier and more comfortable weather sets up for the weekend. Highs remain in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 60s. Dew points begin falling on Wednesday and will bottom out in the 50s by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Chance AM Shower; Pop-Up PM Storm; Hot & Humid

High: 86 lake, 91 inland

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Cooler

High: 77

THURSDAY: Gradual Clearing; Sunny & Cooler

High: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

SATURDAY: Mainly Sunny

High: 77

