Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dense fog and multiple rounds of storms expected Friday

Fog has once again developed and set in across SE Wisconsin overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory has been expanded and extended into all of SE Wisconsin through 9A. Meanwhile, several rounds of showers & storms are moving toward the area today.

The first round of rainfall moves in during the mid-morning hours. Moderate to heavy rain is possible. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible into the early afternoon. Although the severe risk is quite low for this first round of rain, a low freezing level may allow for some hail to develop within some of the storm cells.

Rain lightens up by mid-afternoon & early evening. A warm front lifts Northward & sends highs into the upper 50s & lower 60s. With added instability, the final round of storms may be stronger and reach severe limits. These storms will arrive from the West after 8P. The strongest storms may contain gusty winds, hail, and even a few isolated tornadoes.

Showers may linger into the early morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 40s by Saturday afternoon. Drier NW winds will be gusty, but will help to thin out the cloud cover later in the day.

Sunshine returns Sunday & Monday with high in the 50s & lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Rounds of Rain/T-Storms; PM Storms could be strong to severe

High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms; Cloudy & Windy

Lows: 56

Wind: S 10-15 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Chance Showers Early; Then Becoming Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 60 falling to the 40s by mid-afternoon

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

TUESDAY: Chance PM Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

