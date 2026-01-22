Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerous cold moves in

An overnight snow band delivered an impressive few inches of snowfall to the state line. That snow is long gone, and now we look to the extreme cold moving into the Badger State.

An extreme cold warning will be in effect from midnight until 1 p.m. tomorrow. Wind chills may reach between minus 30 and minus 40 during this period. Frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes. An extreme cold watch is in place for the remainder of Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Wind chills will still be around or below minus 20.

A few flurries are possible this afternoon as the arctic front moves by, but no accumulation is expected.

Highs tomorrow will not climb above zero. This will be the coldest day in Milwaukee in roughly five years. A major winter storm will pass to our south over the weekend. Southern Wisconsin may catch a few light snow showers late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will slowly climb back into the teens early next week.

****EXTREME COLD WARNING FROM 12A - 1P FRIDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN *****

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cold; Chance Flurries

High: 19, Wind Chill 0 to -15

Wind: W 15-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Rapidly Falling Temperatures; Slight Chance Flurries; Gusty with patchy blowing snow

Low: -13

Wind Chill: -25 to -35

Wind: NW 15-20 G 35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Dangerous Cold

High: -5, Wind Chill: -45 to -30

Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Very Cold

High: 8, Wind Chill: -25 to -10

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Slight Chance Snow

High: 13

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cold

High: 11

