Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerous cold

Dangerous cold has plunged into southeastern Wisconsin following the passage of an Arctic cold front. Gusty westerly winds have generated wind chills between 5 below and 15 below. Wind chills could reach as low as 25 below in some spots early this morning.

The gusty winds will stick around through the afternoon as highs climb into the single digits. Blowing snow may reduce visibility. A cold weather and winter weather advisory continues until noon today.

Overnight lows will dip just below zero, while breezy conditions keep wind chills between 10 below and 15 below.

Sunshine returns Tuesday as highs climb into the teens.

A clipper system will bring another chance of snow showers to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. The snow will begin overnight Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning. Most places can expect up to 2 inches of snowfall. There is a swath of snowfall that may deliver 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. As of Monday, it appears this may impact much of southeastern Wisconsin. However, we expect some shifts in the track of this system between now and then. Stay tuned.

A few additional flurries are likely late Wednesday before another blast of cold air sets in.

The late-week period looks bitterly cold, with lows diving into double digits below zero. Highs may barely climb above zero on Friday and Saturday.

***ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON MONDAY***

***ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON MONDAY***

MONDAY: Very Cold & Windy

High: 6

Wind: W 15-25 G40

Wind Chill: -10 to -25

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Bitterly Cold & Breezy

Low: -1

Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

Wind Chill: -10 to -15

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 16

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Snow

High: 0

