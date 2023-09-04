Southeast Wisconsin weather: Could be hottest Labor Day on record in Milwaukee with a high of 95 degrees

After tying yesterday's record high temperatures in Milwaukee, we have a good chance of breaking today's record high temperatures of 92 degrees. We're forecasting a high temperature of 95 degrees, which would tie for the hottest Labor Day on record in Milwaukee. It's also going to be a little more humid.
The heat continues tomorrow, then a cold front brings scattered storms tomorrow night and into Wednesday. The second half of the week will be significantly cooler with highs only around 70.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and More Humid
High:
95 Heat Index: Near 100
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy and Muggy
Low: 74
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TUESDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid
High: 93 Heat Index: Near 100
WEDS:
Chance Showers and Storms, especially Early.
High: 85
THURSDAY:
Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 72
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 72
