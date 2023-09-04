Southeast Wisconsin weather: Could be hottest Labor Day on record in Milwaukee with a high of 95 degrees

After tying yesterday's record high temperatures in Milwaukee, we have a good chance of breaking today's record high temperatures of 92 degrees. We're forecasting a high temperature of 95 degrees, which would tie for the hottest Labor Day on record in Milwaukee. It's also going to be a little more humid.

The heat continues tomorrow, then a cold front brings scattered storms tomorrow night and into Wednesday. The second half of the week will be significantly cooler with highs only around 70.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and More Humid

High:

95 Heat Index: Near 100

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 74

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid

High: 93 Heat Index: Near 100

WEDS:

Chance Showers and Storms, especially Early.

High: 85

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 72

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.