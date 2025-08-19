Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler & drier weather ahead

A few stray showers were observed on radar early Tuesday morning. The brief downpours are exiting the area and will give way to a drier stretch of weather in the coming days.

Patchy fog has developed due to the lingering humidity and moisture.

Watch: Cooler & drier weather ahead

Clouds stick around today, but some breaks in the cloud deck are possible. A few spotty sprinkles are possible close to the lake later this evening and overnight. A cold front may drop down the lake tonight, prompting another round of sprinkles into Wednesday. Cooler and drier conditions set in later in the week as highs remain in the mid- to upper 70s.

A larger drop in temperatures is expected next weekend. Cooler and drier air will plunge into the Midwest. Highs may only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows may fall into the lower to mid-50s during this period.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 77

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

Low: 66

Wind: NE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: AM Shower Possible; Becoming Sunny

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

